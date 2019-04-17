×
Rolling Stone
Mike Myers to Play Multiple Roles in New Netflix Comedy Series

Austin Powers actor will also executive produce still-unnamed limited series, his first foray into narrative television

Mike Myers arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles91st Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019

Mike Myers will star in a new limited series for Netflix where he'll play multiple characters.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mike Myers will star in and executive produce a new comedy series for Netflix.

The show is being billed as a limited series and will comprise six episodes. Myers will play multiple characters in the show — just like he did in the Austin Powers franchise — though it’s unclear whether the show will be sketch comedy or a more episodic series.

“I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in,” Myers said in a statement.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, this marks the first narrative TV show of Myers’ career. His previous work in television includes a storied stint on Saturday Night Live between 1989 and 1995, while more recently he was tapped to host ABC’s revival of The Gong Show, though he did so in-character as an “unknown British comedian” named Tommy Maitland.

Last year, Myers had a small role as a cantankerous record executive in the smash Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, while he also appeared in the neo-noir film, Terminal.

