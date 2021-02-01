Mike Myers, Dana Carvey Reunite for ‘Wayne’s World’ Super Bowl Teaser

Everyone knows that Super Bowl ads draw in just as many viewers, if not more, than the big game itself, so it comes as no surprise that Super Bowl “ad events” get their own teaser trailers now ahead of February 7th.

On Monday, Uber Eats unveiled the teaser for their Wayne’s World reunion ad, where Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprise their roles as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar from the Saturday Night Live sketch series and 1992 hit film.

In the 30-second clip, Myers and Carvey — who are now 59 and 65 years old, respectively — do a great job of slipping right back into their Nineties slacker roles, bringing out some of their old bits (“2020 was a great year…not!”) and poking fun at the fact that, for legal reasons, they can’t even say that they’re in a Super Bowl ad.

“We’ll see you on the ‘big bowl,'” Wayne and Garth say winkingly. “The gigantic bowl.”

The ad marks the first time that Myers and Carvey have portrayed Wayne and Garth since 2015 when they brought back the sketch for SNL‘s 40th-anniversary special. Last month, the two of them were a part of a Wayne’s World Zoom reunion, hosted by Josh Gad and also featuring Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler and Joe Perry, Queen’s Roger Taylor, and Alice Cooper.