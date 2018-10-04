Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Flashback: Taylor Swift Makes Her Awards Show Debut in 2007 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Mike Judge Details Funk-Centric Season Two of ‘Tales From the Tour Bus’

First episodes of animated series will center around George Clinton, Rick James

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
mike judge tales from the tour bus

Mike Judge's animated music show 'Tales From the Tour Bus' will return with stories about George Clinton and Rick James.

Cinemax

Mike Judge’s animated music series, Tales From the Tour Bus, will return for its second season November 2nd on Cinemax.

While the first season of the show focused on country artists, the new eight-episode run will spotlight stories from an array of funk greats including George Clinton, James Brown, Rick James and Bootsy Collins. Clinton served as a consulting producer on the show and provided original music.

The first three episodes of Season Two will center around Clinton and James. Per a statement, Clinton’s episode will look at how LSD transformed the musician from a fledgling Motown songwriter into a futuristic funk legend. James’ story, meanwhile, will be split into two parts. The first installment will focus on his early days, including his friendship with Neil Young and the surprise success of “Super Freak,” while the second will examine James’ Eighties heyday, which was marked by a rivalry with Prince, a crusade against MTV and lots of cocaine.

Tales From the Tour Bus is built around interviews with former  bandmates, friends and other associates. Their stories are brought to life with a mix of animation and archival footage, while Judge serves as the series’ narrator.

In This Article: George Clinton, Mike Judge, Rick James

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad