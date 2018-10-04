Mike Judge Details Funk-Centric Season Two of ‘Tales From the Tour Bus’

Mike Judge’s animated music series, Tales From the Tour Bus, will return for its second season November 2nd on Cinemax.

While the first season of the show focused on country artists, the new eight-episode run will spotlight stories from an array of funk greats including George Clinton, James Brown, Rick James and Bootsy Collins. Clinton served as a consulting producer on the show and provided original music.

The first three episodes of Season Two will center around Clinton and James. Per a statement, Clinton’s episode will look at how LSD transformed the musician from a fledgling Motown songwriter into a futuristic funk legend. James’ story, meanwhile, will be split into two parts. The first installment will focus on his early days, including his friendship with Neil Young and the surprise success of “Super Freak,” while the second will examine James’ Eighties heyday, which was marked by a rivalry with Prince, a crusade against MTV and lots of cocaine.

Tales From the Tour Bus is built around interviews with former bandmates, friends and other associates. Their stories are brought to life with a mix of animation and archival footage, while Judge serves as the series’ narrator.