 Mighty Ducks Return (As the Bad Guys) in Trailer for Disney+ Reboot - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next BTS’ ‘Fix You’ Cover Will Make You Love BTS, Coldplay, and Life Itself
Home TV TV News

Mighty Ducks Return (as the Bad Guys) in First Trailer for Disney+ Reboot

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres March 26th

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Mighty Ducks are back — with a twist — in the first official trailer for Disney+’s reboot about the youth hockey team, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Whereas the Mighty Ducks of the Nineties movie franchise were a ragtag crew of Minnesota misfits, the reboot finds the Ducks as a strict hockey powerhouse that shuns uniqueness; essentially, the Mighty Ducks are now what the bully Hawks were in the first film.

The 10-episode season takes place in 2021 Minnesota and follows 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon), who, after being dropped from the team, works with his mother Alex (Lauren Graham), to form their own squad.

As shown in the trailer, Emilio Estevez’s Gordon Bombay, the coach of the original Ducks, becomes a mentor for this new gang of underdogs.

Arriving 29 years after the 1992 film — and three years after the reboot was announced — The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres March 26th on Disney+.

In This Article: Disney Plus

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.