Mighty Ducks Return (as the Bad Guys) in First Trailer for Disney+ Reboot

The Mighty Ducks are back — with a twist — in the first official trailer for Disney+’s reboot about the youth hockey team, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Whereas the Mighty Ducks of the Nineties movie franchise were a ragtag crew of Minnesota misfits, the reboot finds the Ducks as a strict hockey powerhouse that shuns uniqueness; essentially, the Mighty Ducks are now what the bully Hawks were in the first film.

The 10-episode season takes place in 2021 Minnesota and follows 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon), who, after being dropped from the team, works with his mother Alex (Lauren Graham), to form their own squad.

As shown in the trailer, Emilio Estevez’s Gordon Bombay, the coach of the original Ducks, becomes a mentor for this new gang of underdogs.

Arriving 29 years after the 1992 film — and three years after the reboot was announced — The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres March 26th on Disney+.