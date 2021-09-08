 Netflix Drops Creepy Trailer for New Horror Series 'Midnight Mass' - Rolling Stone
Eerie Miracles Upend an Isolated Island Community in New ‘Midnight Mass’ Trailer

Seven-episode limited series will arrive on Netflix September 24th

Jon Blistein

Reporter

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming horror series, Midnight Mass, set to arrive September 24th.

The seven-episode limited series is set on Crockett Island and centered around its small community, whose delicate balances are upended upon the arrival of two people: A disgraced young man (Zach Gilford), who appears to be trying to leave some unexplained crime behind him, and a charismatic priest, Father Paul (Hamish Linklater).

Following Father Paul’s arrival in particular, Crocket Island is greeted with a string of seemingly miraculous events — like a formerly paralyzed girl suddenly being able to walk — which spark a renewed religious fervor. But as the eerie trailer makes abundantly clear, these miracles may be bolstered by darker forces lurking underneath.

Midnight Mass was created and directed by Mike Flanagan, who also helmed the Netflix series, The Haunting of Hill House. Along with Gilford and Linklater, the show will star Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Annarah Cymone, Alex Essoe, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

