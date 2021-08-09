An Island Community Welcomes a Priest — and Some Horror — in ‘Midnight Mass’ Teaser

Things get weird when a quiet island community welcomes a priest in the teaser for Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass, out next month on Netflix.

The unsettling clip features Zach Gilford’s character returning to Crockett Island — lying awake in bed, staring at gloomy skies, and an extremely creepy figure through a rainy window. Hamish Linklater stars as a priest, discussing acts of God, as the townspeople begin to unravel.

“I’m just going to admit it… Midnight Mass is my favorite project so far,” Flanagan wrote in a letter that accompanied the teaser. “As a former altar boy, about to celebrate three years of sobriety, it’s not hard to see what makes this so personal. The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core.”

“There is darkness at work on Crockett Island,” he continued. “Some of it is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature. The darkness that animates this story isn’t hard to see in our own world, unfortunately. But this show is about something else as well…faith itself. One of the great mysteries of human nature. How even in the darkness, in the worst of it, in the absence of light — and hope — we sing. I hope you enjoy our song.”

Midnight Mass follows The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The seven-episode series also features Flanagan regulars like Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, and others. It arrives on September 24th.