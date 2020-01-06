Watch Michelle Williams Stump for Reproductive Rights at the Golden Globes

Michelle Williams spoke out about protecting reproductive rights and the importance of improving political representation for women while accepting the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for Fosse/Verdon Sunday.

Williams opened with a cleverly worded statement about being recognized for “the choices [she] made” as an actor and person, before adding, “And I’m also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice.”

She continued, “I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making, and not just a series of events that happened to me — but one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over. Sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise. But one that I had carved with my own hand. And I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose. To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives as all mothers know that the scales must and will tip toward our children.”

Williams closed by encouraging women age “18 to 118” to not just vote, but vote “in your self interest,” adding, “It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them. But don’t forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.”

Williams’ Golden Globes speech followed an equally impassioned one at the 2019 Emmys, where she accepted another award for Fosse/Verdon and called for closing the wage gap and creating healthy and productive environments for women and marginalized people in Hollywood.