Michelle Obama Befriends Foodie Puppets in ‘Waffles + Mochi’ Trailer

Michelle Obama befriends two aspiring puppet chefs in Waffles + Mochi, out March 16th on Netflix.

The former First Lady stars as a supermarket owner who hires Waffles and Mochi, two puppets who dream of being chefs. Obama helps the duo embark on a global adventure, using a flying shopping cart as their guide. They visit restaurants, kitchens, and farms around the world — riding in gondolas in Italy and llamas in Peru.

The series features appearances by Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, as well as Jack Black, Zach Galifianakis, Common, Rashida Jones, Sia, Mandy Moore, Lyric Lewis, and others. Chefs Samin Nosrat, José Andrés, Massimo Bottura, and more also star, teaching the puppets how to cook and having fun along the way.

Waffles + Mochi was created by Erika Thormahlen and Jeremy Konner, and executive-produced by Michelle and Barack Obama, as well as Erika Thormahlen, Jeremy Konner, Tonia Davis, and Priya Swaminathan. Michelle Zamora stars as Waffles, while Russ Walko plays the roles of Mochi and Intercommy.