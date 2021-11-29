Watch the Trailer for Michael K. Williams’ Last Doc Project, ‘Black Market’ Season 2

The second season of Black Market with Michael K. Williams will premiere on Jan. 10, VICE TV has announced. It marks the late actor’s final documentary project. He died of acute intoxication in September at the age of 54.

Hosted by Williams, Black Market sets out to pull back the curtain on the secretive, shadow economies that build a complex network of illegal markets. The series premiered in 2016 with a 12-episode debut. This upcoming season features the first new episodes since then.

“Our goal is just to simply show the world a window as to why people do the things they do,” Williams narrates in the season two trailer. “It’s like they say — if the system fails you, you create your own system.”

The new set of episodes examines everything from the new era of credit card scamming to black-market body modifications — while attempting to understand the why of it all.

“While completing Black Market has been very difficult given the loss of Michael, it’s also been extremely rewarding to bring his vision for this season to the finish line,” Freedome Productions and Picture Farm Executive Producers Ben Freedman, Dion Sapp, Matthew Horowitz, David Laven, and Matt Goldman shared in a statement. “Michael was a gifted storyteller, who poured his heart and soul into his work both on and off-screen. Black Market serves as a bridge between them. Black Market was more than a TV show for Michael. It was a mirror to a life he lived. An everyday struggle to transcend life’s obstacles. That fight isn’t always pretty but his documentary storytelling is a testament to the brilliance of everyday people making their way in a complicated world. We’re incredibly proud to be able to share this work with you.”