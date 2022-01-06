Michael Imperioli Checks Into Season 2 of ‘The White Lotus’

The second season of The White Lotus has booked its first guest, with actor Michael Imperioli checking in as the first confirmed cast member for Season 2 of the HBO black comedy series.

According to Deadline, Imperioli will portray Dominic Di Grasso, who travels with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son to whatever White Lotus exotic locale the second season is based in; writer-director Mike White previously stated that the show would not return to the Season 1 confines of Hawaii.

The casting is a return of sorts to HBO for Imperioli, who notably starred as mobster Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos; he recently reprised that role — in voiceover — in the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

While no other White Lotus Season 2 cast members have been announced, Deadline reports that Jennifer Coolidge — who appeared in the first season in the acclaimed, Golden Globe-nominated role of Tanya — is rumored to return for more vacationing.

HBO has not announced a premiere date for Season 2 of The White Lotus, which was originally envisioned as a limited series until its popularity opened up the possibility of making it an anthology series.

“[White] has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” Francesca Orsi, Home Box Office’s executive vice president of programming, said when the series was picked up for a second season. “We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”