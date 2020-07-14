Michael Che Sketch-Comedy Project Ordered for HBO Max

HBO Max announced on Tuesday that it has ordered an untitled six-episode project led by Saturday Night Live cast member Michael Che.

Each episode of the original sketch-comedy series will star the “Weekend Update” host and focus on a different theme, including police brutality, unemployment, and falling in love.

“[The series] uses sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience this from a black vantage point,” reads the show synopsis. “It’s less about being ‘right’ and more about being honest, even at the risk of being controversial.”

“Michael brings a distinct comedic perspective as he illustrates the uncomfortable truths across multiple topics,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation at HBO Max. “We look forward to sharing his unique vision and necessary point of view with our audiences.”

Kevin Reilly, CCO of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and TruTV, added, “Che is an amazing talent and comic voice,” and revealed that SNL showrunner Lorne Michaels would also be involved in the project.

“I’m really excited to be working on this show with HBO Max,” Che said. “It’s a project I’ve been thinking about for a while, and we have a lot of sketches we want to shoot, so please wear your masks so that we can go into production.”