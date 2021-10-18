Mel Brooks Is Back With ‘History of the World, Part II’ Series

Forty years after the film’s release, Mel Brooks’ classic 1981 comedy History of the World, Part I is receiving a sequel as Hulu orders the eight-episode variety series History of the World, Part II.

The show will follow the same format as the film, which was made up of segments parodying periods of world history. With a laundry list of current events to choose from, there’s no shortage of options for the show’s creators to pull inspiration from as the writers’ room kicks off this October.

Production on History of the World, Part II is set to begin in spring 2022 with Brooks on board as a writer alongside Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, and Kevin Salter.

In addition to acting in five separate roles, Brooks also wrote and directed the original film, which parodied the Spanish Inquisition with a musical number and toyed with Ancient Rome, the French Revolution, and the Stone Age, among other time periods.

History of the World, Part II will be produced by Searchlight Television and 20th Television.

“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony-baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are history!” Brooks said of the return.