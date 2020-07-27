Megan Rapinoe to Host HBO Sports Conversation Special With Guests

HBO Sports has announced that Megan Rapinoe, star of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, will be hosting a televised special this Saturday, August 1st from 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET, available on all HBO platforms.

Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe will feature the athlete in conversation with U.S. House of Representatives member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, and Peabody Award-winning comedian and television host Hasan Minaj. The quartet’s dialogue will center around “the ongoing cultural conversation that has been taking place during this significant time in our country’s history,” according to a press statement for the special, likely referencing the ongoing George Floyd protests.

“It is an honor to host a show with a critical conversation between some of America’s most innovative thought leaders,” Rapinoe said. “I am so thankful to HBO for providing such a powerful platform for this important dialogue.”

Rapinoe has been an outspoken activist during her athletic career, most notably in September 2016 when, at an international match, she kneeled during the U.S. national anthem in solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick. She said of Kaepernick at the time: “I think it’s actually pretty disgusting the way he was treated and the way that a lot of the media has covered it and made it about something that it absolutely isn’t…Being a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties. It was something small that I could do and something that I plan to keep doing in the future and hopefully spark some meaningful conversation around it.”