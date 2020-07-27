 Megan Rapinoe to Host HBO Sports Conversation Special With Guests - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Run the Jewels Drop Urgent Animated Visual for "Ju$t" Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Megan Rapinoe to Host HBO Sports Conversation Special With Guests

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Hasan Minaj join U.S. soccer star in dialogue surrounding racial justice

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe will be hosting a televised special with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Hasan Minaj.

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

HBO Sports has announced that Megan Rapinoe, star of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, will be hosting a televised special this Saturday, August 1st from 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET, available on all HBO platforms.

Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe will feature the athlete in conversation with U.S. House of Representatives member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, and Peabody Award-winning comedian and television host Hasan Minaj. The quartet’s dialogue will center around “the ongoing cultural conversation that has been taking place during this significant time in our country’s history,” according to a press statement for the special, likely referencing the ongoing George Floyd protests.

“It is an honor to host a show with a critical conversation between some of America’s most innovative thought leaders,” Rapinoe said. “I am so thankful to HBO for providing such a powerful platform for this important dialogue.”

Rapinoe has been an outspoken activist during her athletic career, most notably in September 2016 when, at an international match, she kneeled during the U.S. national anthem in solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick. She said of Kaepernick at the time: “I think it’s actually pretty disgusting the way he was treated and the way that a lot of the media has covered it and made it about something that it absolutely isn’t…Being a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties. It was something small that I could do and something that I plan to keep doing in the future and hopefully spark some meaningful conversation around it.”

In This Article: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, George Floyd Protests, Hasan Minaj, Megan Rapinoe

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.