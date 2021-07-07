Watch Basketball Players Read ‘Mean Tweets – NBA Edition’ on ‘Kimmel’

Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s most popular segment is probably Mean Tweets and this time the late-night host tapped NBA players to read out haters’ tweets.

The clip includes everyone from Shaquille O’Neal to Dwight Howard to Grant Hill being forced to confront the unfortunate things basketball fans have said about them online.

“Shaquille O’Neal?” O’Neal reads off Twitter. “More like Shaquille-Hasn’t-Missed a Meal.” He responds, “That’s a good one. Tell your mother, ‘Make my sandwich and be naked when I get there.'”

LaVar Ball reads, “If LaVar Ball is such a baller why can’t he afford a toothbrush,” while Grant Hill reads off a quip about his eyebrows. “He looks like he’s surprising himself with what he’s saying,” Hill continues, laughing.

Kimmel also brought out Caron Butler, Khris Middleton, Kemba Walker, Domantas Sabonis, Kyle Lowry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Ja Morant, Brandon Ingram, Trae Young, Zach LaVine, and Pascal Siakim to get in on the action.

O’Neal is often game for some late-night show fun. Last year, the basketball player joined Jimmy Fallon and the Roots for a round of Random Instrument Challenge on The Tonight Show. The clip involved him playing a rendition of “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” on the oboe and a forced version of “Old Town Road” on the tuba.