‘Mayans MC’: Watch Biker Gang Erupt in ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spin-Off

An ex-con attempts to carve out a new life for himself in a ruthless motorcycle gang in the new trailer for the Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC. The series premieres September 4th on FX.

Mayans MC centers around Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a top prospect in the titular motorcycle gang, which rides along the California/Mexico border. While early in the trailer, EZ is tasked with refueling and detailing an elder rider’s bike, he’s soon doing dirty work in underground tunnels and in a graveyard shootout.

Beneath EZ’s outlaw life is plenty of family drama and a mysterious past. A flashback suggests that prior to his prison sentence, EZ was a Stanford student. While in one of the trailer’s most intense moments, EZ’s father (Edward James Olmos) warns him, “You’re in this now son, there’s no getting out.”

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter co-created Mayans MC with Elgin James. The show will also star Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral and Danny Pino.