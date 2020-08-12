Maya Rudolph Reacts to Kamala Harris Being Named Joe Biden’s Vice President Pick

Maya Rudolph, who was nominated for an Emmy earlier this month for her impersonations of Senator Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live, will likely be reprising that role more often following the announcement that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has named Harris as his running mate.

Rudolph, an SNL alumni who has frequently returned as a guest following her departure as a full-time cast member in 2007, was serving on a panel for Entertainment Weekly when the news broke on Tuesday. “Oh shit,” she exclaimed upon being informed of the news.

When asked if she would appear again as Harris on SNL in light of her Vice President run, the Bridesmaids star sounded open to the prospect. “I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love,” she said, though she expressed some reservations given current health precautions. “I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there’s anyone that can work it out, I’m sure [SNL creator and producer] Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there.

“I mean, ever since I was a kid, truly, I wanted to be on any sort of SCTV, Saturday Night Live, and I can’t believe that I got to work there and I can’t believe that it’s my family still,” she continued. “So, I’m so thrilled to even be associated with the show and that I got to go back. You know, it’s the gift that keeps on giving and honestly, it’s my favorite place to play.”

“I’m as surprised as you are, guys,” she added regarding Biden’s announcement on Harris. “That’s spicy.”