Watch Maya Rudolph, Jimmy Fallon Improvise Fake Bands, Hilarious Hit Songs

Maya Rudolph and Jimmy Fallon combined to create two ridiculous bands and two even more ridiculous songs during a around of “Build a Band” on The Tonight Show Wednesday.

For the game, Rudolph and Fallon had to come up with the name of a band and their hit song on the spot, spouting off one random word each on the count of three. The first group they came up with was “Coco Leather” and their smash song was “Tiger Conch,” evoking a Pet Shop Boys vibe that the Roots translated into a brooding synth cut over which Rudolph chanted, “Tiger conch, tiger conch, somebody stole my tiger conch” and Fallon belted, “Running away from it all!”

The next group they came up with was “Salsa Pong” and their hit song was, “Get Drifter.” Over a Latin groove, the duo gleefully improvised an absurd song — complete with air horn sound effects — about a woman being left at a mall by her drifter friend.

Elsewhere during her interview, Rudolph vividly recalled watching Beyoncé perform at Coachella in 2018. “It changed my life!” Rudolph said. “We all witnessed something that had never been done, that was made with love, that was made with beauty, that was made with pride. It was a nod to historical black colleges and universities. And no one knew it, it was a surprise — all o a sudden this pyramid came down and there was all this beautiful blackness.”

Rudolph also said she got to share the moment with her daughter, adding, “Lucy was up on somebody’s shoulders crying and she was like, ‘Do you think Beyoncé can see me?’ We were all moved.”