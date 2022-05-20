‘Stranger Things 4’: Matthew Modine Stars in Bloody 8-Minute Premiere Sneak Peek

One week ahead of the highly anticipated return of Stranger Things, Netflix has dropped the first 8 minutes of the premiere episode for the fourth season of Stranger Things, which returns as a split season. The first seven of the nine episodes, Volume 1, launches May 27; the last two episodes drop on July 1 as Volume 2.

In the long teaser clip, it looks to be a normal day in Hawkins, Indiana: a paperboy slings the news onto porches and Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) times himself on a crossword puzzle before getting ready for work at Hawkins National Laboratories. But when the screen flashes to reveal that it’s Sep. 8, 1979, things quickly take a bloody turn as screams and carnage fill the hallways of the laboratory — and a young Eleven appears to be the cause of the chaos.

“What have you done?” Dr. Brenner says an angry Eleven turns around to reveal her soaked hospital gown.

In addition to announcing the split season air dates and sharing the opening scenes of the season, Netflix announced that The Duffer Brothers’ created series will be “supersized,” with five hours longer running time than any previous season. Most episodes will run close to 75 minutes long, and episode 7 will near the 98 minute mark. In addition, Netflix’s fan website Tudum confirmed Friday that the season finale’s runtime will approach two and a half hours long.

Stranger Things has also been renewed for a fifth season, which will be the show’s last. The series is set in the Eighties in Hawkins, where citizens navigate supernatural phenomena from a strange dimension known as the Upside Down.

Stranger Things cast includes Modine, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, David Harbour, Cara Buono, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman. New cast members for the upcoming season include Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn and Eduardo Franco.