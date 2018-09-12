Watch Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Fallon, the Roots’ Tariq Trotter Play ‘True Confessions’

Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots’ Tariq Trotter squared off in a round of “True Confessions” on Tuesday’s Tonight Show, using detective-style interrogation to validate wild stories about mountain rams, ferry docking and Kanye West.

Each player received two envelopes: one containing a real story, the other a lie. As one player made their (possibly fake) confession, the other contestants grilled them on the details, hoping to dig out falsehoods.

McConaughey opened with a doozy. “I got charged by a mountain ram at the edge of the Grand Canyon and had to throw my six-month-old child 15 feet in the air to save him,” he claimed. The actor added that he’d “already [gotten] rid of the dog” before the ram encounter, to which Fallon replied, “So you saved the dog first?” After an intense back-and-forth, McConaughey revealed he was telling the truth.

Fallon stepped up next with the admission, “I once docked a ferry full of tourists coming back from the Statue of Liberty.” “What year was this?” McConaughey asked, immediately cackling with laughter. Both interrogators determined the late-night host was lying – and they were wrong.

“Dude, it was weird,” Fallon said. “I was coming back. I went because I’m into the Statue of Liberty – it’s really amazing. So I went and was just hanging out; it was awesome. I get on this ferry back, and people started getting autographs because it was before cell phones really. The captain goes, ‘Just come up here in the cockpit so you won’t get mobbed.’ He goes, ‘You ever dock a ferry?’ I go, ‘What are you talking about? There’s probably 200 people on this thing.”

Trotter ended the segment with the funniest memory: “I once drove around with Kanye West in the trunk of my car.” The rapper embellished the story with very specific details, noting that fellow emcee Common was with the duo at a sneaker store in L.A., when West decided to hop in the trunk in order to avoid a mob of fans taking photographs.

“It was his [idea],” Trotter said of West. “He just wanted me to get him out of there … There was an event there. The store happened to be about a block-and-a-half away from a residence where Common lived. He lived with the legendary producer J. Dilla.”

McConaughey, impressed with the specificity, voted “true.” But Fallon called his bluff. “It’s a lie!” Trotter revealed, savoring the deception.