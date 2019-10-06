 Matthew Broderick’s Mike Pompeo Joins ‘SNL’ White House in Cold Open – Rolling Stone
See Matthew Broderick’s Mike Pompeo Join ‘SNL’ White House in Cold Open

“Impeachment moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around, you might miss it”

Vice President Mike Pence and Saturday Night Live‘s cadre of White House characters talk strategy amid the ever-growing impeachment chatter in a cold open sketch that also featured guest Matthew Broderick debuting in the role of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

With Donald Trump out of office – “He’s meeting with an alligator breeder about filling the moat at the border,” Beck Bennett’s Pence said – the vice president, Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani and Aidy Bryant’s Attorney General William Barr strategize their next steps against the mounting evidence against them, including a series of text messages.

“This one says ‘I think we should stop texting about the crimes and maybe tell the crimes over the phone so that the crimes don’t leave little crime footsteps,'” Barr says before Broderick’s subpoena-dodging Pompeo arrives.

The sketch then cuts to Congress and lands a few Ferris Bueller’s Day Off jokes, with Adam Schiff repeating “Pompeo? Pompeo?” and, like the classic comedy, a large wooden mannequin in in Pompeo’s stead.

One by one, the characters each hatch their escape plan: Giuliani runs to Fox News to confess more crimes, Barr sneakily exits and Pompeo hitches a ride with the President of Finland, but not before offering up another Bueller-ism, “Impeachment moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around, you might miss it.”

