Matt Damon, Jason Momoa, Claire Foy to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Matt Damon, Jason Momoa and Claire Foy will host Saturday Night Live’s final three episodes of 2018, NBC announced.

Foy, who stars opposite Ryan Gosling’s Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle’s biopic drama First Man, will appear during the show’s return episode on December 1st – which follows a Thanksgiving break. R&B/hip-hop artist Anderson .Paak, who recently issued his third album, Oxnard, will make his SNL debut as musical guest.

Momoa, who stars as the titular superhero in James Wan’s upcoming stand-alone Aquaman film, will host the December 8th episode. Mumford & Sons, who recently released their fourth LP, Delta, will make their third musical appearance.

Damon, set to host on December 15th, appeared on SNL in September to parody then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The actor, who is executing producing Showtime’s upcoming crime-thriller series City on a Hill, previously hosted the sketch show in 2002. Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus will serve as musical guests; Variety reports that the duo will premiere their upcoming collaborative song, which they recently teased on social media.