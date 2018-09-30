Matt Damon Parodies Angry, Water-Chugging Brett Kavanaugh on ‘SNL’

Matt Damon guest-starred on Saturday Night Live as Brett Kavanaugh in the 44th season premiere’s cold open. The Downsized actor led the sketch, re-enacting the heated Senate Judiciary hearing from Thursday, which focused on professor Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation of sexual misconduct against the judge.

Damon portrays a hot-headed Kavanaugh, who chugs water, screams and evades questions during the hearing. When Alex Moffat’s Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) asks if Damon’s Kavanaugh is ready to begin, he replies by yelling.

“Let me tell you this,” he says. “I’m going to start at an 11. I’m going to take it to about a 15 real quick. First of all, I showed this speech to almost no one – not my family, not my friends, not even P.J., Tobin or Squi. This is my speech.”

Damon’s Kavanaugh refers to the allegations against him as a “political con job, orchestrated by the Clintons and George Soros and Kathy Griffin and Mr. Ronan Sinatra,” bringing up the theory that Ronan Farrow is actually Frank Sinatra’s son. He then cries and obsesses over his “beautiful, creepy calendars.”

Kavanaugh also repeatedly professes his love of beer. “Look,” he says, sniffling. “I like beer, okay? I like beer. Boys like beer. Girls like beer. I like beer. I like beer!”

The sketch also features Grassley’s fellow committee members, including Cecily Strong as Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Beck Bennett’s Sen. Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah), Rachel Dratch as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Kate McKinnon as Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) Aidy Bryant also took on the role of “female prosecutor” Rachel Mitchell. And let’s not forget the “cameo” by Alyssa Milano.