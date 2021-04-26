 'Master of None': See First Trailer for Season 3 of Netflix Series - Rolling Stone
‘Master of None’: See First Trailer for Season 3 of Netflix Series

Comedy series returns from four-year hiatus with “Moments in Love,” focused on Lena Waithe’s Denise with Aziz Ansari serving as director

Netflix announced Monday that Aziz Ansari’s comedy series Master of None will return to the streaming service for its third season on May 23rd.

The first trailer of Season 3 — which tonally seems more like an independent film than an acclaimed comedy series — focuses on Lena Waithe’s Denise and her relationship with Alicia, played by Naomi Ackie. The season was co-written by Waithe and Ansari, who also directed the “Moments in Love” episode; Ansari’s Dev character also appears briefly in the trailer.

Ansari and Waithe previously won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding comedy writing for the “Thanksgiving” episode in Master of None’s second season, which streamed back in May 2017.

Six months later, Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct in a controversial January 2018 piece for Babe.net titled “I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life.” Following the story’s publication, Ansari backed away from the spotlight, eventually emerging for his 2019 Road to Nowhere tour.

The New York City stops of that trek were filmed for his Netflix stand-up special Right Now, where Ansari addressed the allegations. “There’s times I felt scared,” Ansari said. “There’s times I felt humiliated. There’s times I felt embarrassed. And ultimately, I just felt terrible that this person felt this way.”

In This Article: Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe

