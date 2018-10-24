‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Unveils New Trailer, Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

Amazon has unveiled the new trailer for the much-anticipated second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the streaming service’s Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy Award-winning show about a stand-up comedienne in the 1950s.

Emmy-winning Rachel Brosnahan portrays Midge, the titular comedian whose journey from Jewish housewife to the smoky stages of New York’s comedy scene was captured in the series’ acclaimed first season.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s second season finds the main character’s aspiring to be a comedy star while getting her personal life in order.

“After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever,” Amazon wrote of Season 2. “As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her – especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.”

The trailer also highlights the chauvinism Midge faces as a female comic in the Fifties. “Men in general run around telling everyone ‘Only men are funny,'” Midge tells an audience in the trailer. “Comedy is fueled by disappointment and humiliation. Now who the hell does that describe more than women?”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns to Amazon’s Prime Video on December 5th. The series, written by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, also won a pair of Golden Globe Awards, Best Television Series in the Musical or Comedy category and Best Actress in the Musical or Comedy category. Even before its second season premiered, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was renewed for a Season 3 in May.