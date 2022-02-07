Midge Is Ready to Speak Her Mind in ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season Four

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is just days away — and fans of the show are getting a final preview of Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) owning her star power before the show returns to Prime Video on Feb. 18.

“You know what’s great about me? It’s when I’m me,” says Midge during breakfast with her manager Susie (Alex Borstein). “Every single show, I’m gonna say exactly what’s on my mind.” The trailer then shows clips of an angry Midge doing exactly that as she performs, flips waiters’ trays of food, and goes against Susie’s wishes to change her wardrobe to add “just a hat!”

“You should be a bigger man,” she says on stage as clips of her being carried off stage and dropping a mic on a TV set play in the foreground. “Well, I’m a woman. So fuck that!”

Though not heavily teased in the trailer, fans on Twitter are crossing their fingers for Midgelenny: a possible kindling between Midge and her close friend and fellow comedian Lenny (Luke Kirby) in the new season.

“She’s not holding back anymore,” read a tweet from the show’s Twitter page.