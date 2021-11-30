 Prime Video Premieres 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next From $52 Off AirPods to $500 Off a Samsung TV, Cyber Week Tech Deals Are Live
Home TV TV News

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Takes Centerstage in Season Four

The series returns on Feb. 18

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All

In the first trailer for season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is done with downplaying her comedy act for opening gigs — for now on, she’s saying what she wants and if the business has to change to make her a headliner, then so be it.

The Prime Video series returns on Feb. 18 with a new release strategy. Rather than the usual all-at-once binge drop, season four will be released in ​​two episode increments every Friday for two weeks.

Brosnahan returns alongside Alex Borstein, who portrays Midge’s manager Susie. From what the trailer suggests, the stand-up comedian is slipping right back into the flow of shenanigans, adventures, and mishaps. One moment, she’s seen looking out dramatically at the crowd, cigarette in hand. In another, she’s being forcibly removed from a different stage by security. There are mic drops, over-the-top costumes, and quick-witted chaos.

“As a woman walking through the world and living through this moment in time, I also have access to rage,” Brosnahan told Rolling Stone in 2018. “Which is useful in bringing to this character.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four will feature guest appearances from Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander. The series is written and directed by creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino.

In This Article: Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.