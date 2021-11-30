‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Takes Centerstage in Season Four

In the first trailer for season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is done with downplaying her comedy act for opening gigs — for now on, she’s saying what she wants and if the business has to change to make her a headliner, then so be it.

The Prime Video series returns on Feb. 18 with a new release strategy. Rather than the usual all-at-once binge drop, season four will be released in ​​two episode increments every Friday for two weeks.

Brosnahan returns alongside Alex Borstein, who portrays Midge’s manager Susie. From what the trailer suggests, the stand-up comedian is slipping right back into the flow of shenanigans, adventures, and mishaps. One moment, she’s seen looking out dramatically at the crowd, cigarette in hand. In another, she’s being forcibly removed from a different stage by security. There are mic drops, over-the-top costumes, and quick-witted chaos.

“As a woman walking through the world and living through this moment in time, I also have access to rage,” Brosnahan told Rolling Stone in 2018. “Which is useful in bringing to this character.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four will feature guest appearances from Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander. The series is written and directed by creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino.