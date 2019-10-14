‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Tours the Country in Season 3 Trailer

In the new season 3 trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and her manager Susie (Alex Bornstein) take their comedy act across the country, making tour stops in Chicago, Miami and more.

Set to the show tune “Perfectly Marvelous” from Cabaret — recorded by Sutton Foster — the trailer takes a look at the upcoming season’s adventures and mishaps in new locales, including with new cast member Liza Weil of Gilmore Girls. As with previous seasons of the show, there are tons of gorgeous sets and costume designs in the trailer, combined with gags, goofs and plenty of charm.

Returning cast members include Michael Zegen as Midge’s estranged husband Joel, Marin Hinkle as her mother Rose, Tony Shalhoub as her father Abe, Kevin Pollack as Joel’s father Moishe and Leroy McClain as Shy, the singer who gives Midge her big break by offering her an opening act spot on his tour.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and airs on Amazon Prime. Season 3 will premiere December 6th.