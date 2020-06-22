Watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cast’s Socially Distanced Music Montage

The producers of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel brought together the singers, musicians and dancers featured in the series’ third season for new, socially distanced performances of three songs from the series. Between clips from the show, the actors perform “One Less Angel,” “No One Has to Know” and “Strike Up the Band.”

The 11-minute clip, which doubles as a “For Your Consideration” bid for the Emmys, features three songs sung by Darius de Haas, the singing voice for character Shy Baldwin, and the three backup singers who comprised the Singing Belles: Markita Prescott, Alysha Deslorieux and Brennyn Lark. Actor Ryan Farrell reprised his role as Brye Adler, host of the show’s Miami After Dark, to bring it all together. All of the featured performers filmed their parts at their homes in the various states where they’re quarantining.

The 60-plus performers featured in the clip filmed the vignette over three days. Additionally, the show’s costume designer did fittings over video, the songs’ composers conducted the musicians remotely, and director Leigh Silverman worked with the actors and performers via video conference. Actor Farrell also worked to make his Brooklyn apartment look like Miami in the Sixties. The show’s special-effects team blended together all of the visuals.

The producers hope the video raises awareness for three charities, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, MusiCares, and Swans for Relief.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was one of the most nominated shows at the Emmys last year. Of the 20 trophies it was up for it won eight, including several statuettes for its actors and one for its three music supervisors.

Rolling Stone reviewed the last season in December, giving a mostly positive assessment. “The moments when Maisel works — Midge on stage, Susie learning how to speak up for herself, the two of them trading insults as they scramble from job to job — are delightful enough to overwhelm the series’ many tics and useless subplots,” the review reads. “It’s getting harder, though, not to think of how much better the show would be if it tossed aside a large chunk of the supporting cast.”