‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Releases Making-Of Video at Apollo Theater

Amazon Prime Video has released a behind-the-scenes featurette on the making of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s third season finale, taking place at the actual Apollo Theater in Harlem, Manhattan.

The episode featured recreations of a Moms Mabley set (played by Wanda Sykes) and a Hines brother tap dance routine, choreographed by Marguerite Derricks and performed by the Foreman brothers — as well as a stand-up set from protagonist Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and a musical performance from the character Shy Baldwin (played by LeRoy McClain and vocals by Darius de Haas).

In the 36-minute film, the cast and crew from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel partner with the Apollo Theater to break down the three main components of the episode: comedy, music and dance. Directed by Leigh Silverman, the featurette includes interviews with Brosnahan, Sykes, McClain, Haas, Derricks, Jaden and Ellis Forman, actor Sterling K. Brown, dancer Savion Glover, showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino and writer-director Daniel Palladino.

The piece also features conversations with the Apollo’s executive producer Kamilah Forbes, discussing the theater’s current performance lineup and its future, along with Apollo ambassador Billy “Mr. Apollo” Mitchell dissecting the theater’s storied history.

The third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel concluded in December 2019, when the show was renewed for a fourth season.