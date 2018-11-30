Rolling Stone
See Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Wield Superpowers in New Season Two Trailer

Teens abscond with a dinosaur as their supervillain parents plot to track them down

Marvel’s Runaways live up to the series’ name with the group of superpower-wielding teenagers breaking free from their supervillain parents’ homes. The new trailer for the second season opens on the kids running for their lives, with a dinosaur in tow.

As their parents, who belong to a secret evil cult, plot to track their children down, the teens band together and conspire to harness their powers collectively as a team to battle their parents, an apparent impending earthquake and a secret mystical entity that emerges from the bottom of a hole.

The new visual showcases a lot of otherworldly action, magic and supernatural elements, which follows the show’s original source material: the comic book series of the same name that debuted in 2003. The second season of Runaways premieres on Hulu on December 21st.

