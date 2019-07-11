Marvel to Auction ‘Daredevil,’ ‘Luke Cage,’ ‘Iron Fist’ Costumes and Props

Marvel’s run with Netflix may be over, but props, costumes and other memorabilia from Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist are still available to the right bidder. The Prop Store’s upcoming Marvel live auction houses more than 850 lots containing items from the shows. It takes place on August 12th and 13th, and advanced bidding can currently be made online.

Original costumes worn by major characters are available, alongside artwork and other set decorations and props. Many of the costumes command estimates in the thousands, with Luke Cage’s bullet-riddled costume estimated at $3000-$5000 and Matt Murdock’s Red First Iteration Daredevil costume is estimated to be worth $30,000-$50,000.

There are also other items on offer that are estimated under $500, such as Frank Castle’s Medical ID bracelet from Daredevil (estimated at $200-$300) and three DVD cases from Luke Cage (estimated at $100-150).

“We are very proud to have created these great Marvel shows for the fans and this is a unique opportunity, in association with Prop Store, for fans to become a caretaker of these ‘pieces of art’ used in their production,” Senior Vice President of Marvel Marketing and Communications Mike Pasciullo said in a statement. “We hope that many fans and collectors are able to bring home an authentic piece of the Marvel Universe that excites and inspires them for years to come.”

Bidders can register, view and advance bid online or attend the August 12th – 13th live auction in person at Prop Store’s auction facility in Los Angeles County, California. Bids may also be made live via telephone or online. Each winning bid will receive a Marvel and Prop Store certificate of authenticity signed by show executive producer and Marvel Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada.