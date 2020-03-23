 Mark Ruffalo Stars Opposite Himself in 'I Know This Much Is True' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Coronavirus: Testament Singer, Crew Members Test Positive Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Watch Mark Ruffalo Star Opposite Himself in ‘I Know This Much Is True’ Trailer

The series is based on Wally Lamb’s novel of the same name

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

HBO has released the first official trailer for upcoming series I Know This Much Is True. The six-episode limited series, which premieres April 27th, stars Mark Ruffalo as identical twins.

The series is based on Wally Lamb’s 1998 novel of the same name and follows two brothers, Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, who are both dealing with mental illness, with one a paranoid schizophrenia. The official synopsis notes, “A family saga, it tells a story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th-century America.” The trailer expands on the earlier teaser, which was released earlier this month, showcasing the brothers’ struggle to remain connected during difficult times. It hits on the same heart-breaking tone as the novel and the trailer indicates the series will remain true to the original source material.

Ruffalo stars alongside Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn and Aisling Franciosi. All six episodes were written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, who is best known for 2010’s Blue Valentine and 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.