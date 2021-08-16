Marie Kondo Gives Small Businesses a New Start in ‘Sparking Joy’ Trailer

Marie Kondo expands her tidying mission from the home to small businesses in a new Netflix series, Sparking Joy, premiering August 31st on the streaming platform.

During the three-episode series, Kondo helps a trio of small business owners get back on the right foot and organize their workplace, leading both a practical and emotional tidy-up of their spaces. In addition to highlighting the work of the business owners and their employees, Sparking Joy will visit Kondo in her own home with her family, where she will offer tips and tricks for how she keeps her own life, living space, and workspace organized.

“I want people to find joy not just by tidying their homes, but in every area of their lives,” Kondo says in the series’ trailer.

Rachelle Mendez serves as showrunner for Sparking Joy, which is produced by Alfred Street Industries and KonMari Productions.