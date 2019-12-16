Mariah Carey Joins Billy Eichner for Holiday-Themed ‘Billy on the Street’

The queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, joined comedian Billy Eichner for a special holiday episode of his Funny or Die web series Billy on the Street. Lucky for us (not so much for Carey), Eichner was up to his usual antics, stopping bystanders on the street and badgering them with questions and tasks related to his co-host. It is, in a word, a mess — albeit a jolly one.

IT’S HERE!!! BILLY ON THE STREET with the LEGENDARY @MARIAHCAREY!!! A HOLIDAY GIFT FOR THE WORLD!!!!! pic.twitter.com/E5rTilP09V — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 16, 2019

Eichner asks lucky strangers to fill in the blanks in some Mariah Carey lyrics, rewarding them with prizes like a menorah and a Christmas tree (with a Glitter tree topper). Later, he holds up mistletoe and tries to get everyone kissing. All the while, Carey tags along behind, looking completely out of her element.

“It’s OK, it’s OK, this is for everyone,” Carey reassures Eichner when their miniature Christmas tree breaks. She hands off her heart-emoji ornament to a producer and, like magic, transforms the tree into a Hanukkah bush that she decides to….leave on the sidewalk as a “piece of art.” It truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

Carey’s 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is rising on the pop charts once again for the holiday season, taking the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs list. A mini-documentary on the song’s history, Mariah Carey Is Christmas!, was released on Amazon earlier this month.