Marge Simpson Responds to Trump Advisor’s Dig That Kamala Harris Sounds Like Her

“As an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected,” quips animated matriarch

Jon Blistein

Marge Simpson

'The Simpsons' shared a short clip in which Marge Simpson responds to a Trump adviser who said Kamala Harris sounds like the character.

Fox The Simpsons ™

The Simpsons have shared an animated response from Marge Simpson after Trump campaign advisor and lawyer Jenna Ellis tweeted earlier this week that Democratic vice presidential nominee, “Kamala [Harris] sounds like Marge Simpson.”

On Friday, The Simpsons posted a short clip in which Marge (who’s long been voiced by Julie Kavner) appears on an empty stage and addresses Ellis’ comment, quipping, “The president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me — Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment! If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected.”

(The “ordinary suburban housewife” line is a direct dig at Trump, who’s used similar wording in a couple of recent dog whistle tweets about making sure low-income housing isn’t built in the suburbs.)

The short clip ends with Marge admonishing Ellis, “I teach my children not to name call, Jenna.” She then adds a little sheepishly, “I was gonna say, ‘I’m pissed off,’ but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Marge’s response isn’t the only piece of political commentary The Simpsons have shared during the Trump era. Last August, the show shared a clip in which “the Squad” — the informal nickname for U.S. representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley — chases Trump through the White House as they sing a parody of West Side Story’s “America.” Back in 2017, The Simpsons shared another short clip spoofing Trump’s first 100 days in office.

