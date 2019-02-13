Margaret Atwood, Tarana Burke Added to VH1’s Trailblazer Honors

The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke have been added to this year’s VH1 Trailblazer Honors to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and filmmaker Ava DuVernay were previously announced as honorees at this year’s event taking place at Los Angeles’ Wilshire Ebell Theater. Rita Ora will also be on hand to perform her song “Soul Survivor.”

“VH1 Trailblazer Honors will celebrate today’s most respected politicians, entertainers, artists, activists, allies and icons who have dedicated their time and steadfast commitments to the women’s movement and beyond,” VH1 said of the hour-long special. “Centered around this year’s incredible breakthroughs in female empowerment and human rights, the annual event will feature the landmark achievements of its honorees.”

The VH1 Traiblazer Honors airs Friday, March 8th on both VH1 and Logo. Previous honorees include Cyndi Lauper, the ACLU, showrunner Ryan Murphy, Orange Is the New Black, author James Baldwin and James Collins, the first openly gay NBA player.