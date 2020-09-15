‘The Mandalorian’ Returns With Baby Yoda in New Trailer

Disney Plus has released the trailer for the new season of The Mandalorian, coming Friday, October 30th to the streaming platform.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of the Mandalorian as he is tasked with bringing the Child (a.k.a. “Baby Yoda,” as dubbed by the internet) to his own kind, all in the midst of the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

"Wherever I go, he goes." Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian and start streaming the new season Oct. 30, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/0E3mtUcZO9 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 15, 2020

As they continue their journey, the pair come across new planets, familiar faces, and unfamiliar enemies and allies. As with the first season, there’s plenty of swashbuckling action, as shown in one sequence where the Mandalorian and the Child visit a planetary wrestling ring and encounter some gun-swinging foes. The trailer cleverly hides the ensuing action sequence’s visuals from us, but the show’s impressive sound design tells you all you need to know.

The second season of The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau (who also serves as showrunner), Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.