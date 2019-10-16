 ‘Man In the High Castle’: Watch New Trailer for Final Season – Rolling Stone
Nazi Empires and Inter-Dimensional Portals Collide in ‘Man in the High Castle’ Trailer

Final season of alternate history show to premiere this November on Amazon

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Amazon has unveiled the gripping new trailer for the final season of their alternate history hit, The Man in the High Castle, set to premiere November 15th.

The new season finds Juliana Crain (Alexa Davalos) and the rest of the resistance ramping up their fight against their Nazi rulers, still fueled by the possibility that, in another world, the Allies won World War II. “There are very few things in this world worth dying for,” she says at the start of the clip. “Those things do exist, but when there’s something truly worth fighting for, you’re going to know it.”

Elsewhere, the clip teases that the resistance will be aided by the emergence of a new black insurgent movement, while the leaders of the Nazi and Japanese factions of America will finally be tested. Particularly, Reichsmarschall John Smith (Rufus Sewell) finds himself increasingly drawn to the portal the Nazis have built to another universe.

The Man in the High Castle also stars Joel De La Fuente, Brennan Brown, Chelah Horsdal and Jason O’Mara. The show is based off Phililp K. Dick’s 1962 novel of the same name.

