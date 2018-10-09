‘Making a Murderer’: Steven Avery Reflects on Public Support in Powerful Trailer

The ongoing efforts to reverse Steven Avery’s murder conviction are highlighted in the new trailer for Season Two of Making a Murderer. The show returns to Netflix October 19th.

The new clip touches on the breakout success of Making a Murderer and how the show has changed Avery’s life, even as he remains behind bars. “You know some people they feel really bad or sad that everything happened to me, and sometimes it feels like you want to cry but you can’t,” Avery says amidst a montage of photos from throughout his life. “I’m kind of shocked sometimes. I didn’t think all of these people would care.”

The trailer touches on the various facets of Making a Murderer Season Two, including the efforts of Avery’s new attorney, Kathleen Zellner, to overturn her client’s conviction. “If this case is solid, if he’s guilty – I’ll fail,” she says. The clip also teases the larger criminal justice issues at play in Avery’s case, and looks at the attempts to prove that Avery’s nephew and co-defendant, Brendan Dassey, was coerced into making a false confession.

In a recent statement, Making a Murderer filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said of the new season, “Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice. Building on Part One, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part Two, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit.”