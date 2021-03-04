‘Made for Love’: Rom-Com Meets ‘Black Mirror’ in Trailer for HBO Max Series

HBO Max has dropped the teaser trailer for Made for Love, a dark comedy series heading to the streaming service in April.

Based on the minute-long preview, the series is a romantic comedy with a Black Mirror twist: Cristin Milioti’s character Hazel Green falls in love with a tech billionaire (Billy Magnussen) who, ultimately, implants a high-tech surveillance chip in her brain, resulting in her losing grip on reality.

Hazel’s attempts to flee the relationship are sabotaged by the chip, which follows and captures her every move while tracking “emotional data.”

The teaser is paced by a spoken-word rendition of Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” by Ray Romano, who appears in the trailer as Hazel’s father and someone apparently involved romantically with a “synthetic partner.”

Made for Love is based on author Alissa Nutting’s 2017 novel of the same name; Nutting and her husband, author Dean Bakopoulos, co-wrote the first two episodes together — Nutting is also credited on several more — with both also serving as executive producers.