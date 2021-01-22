 Phoebe Bridgers, Machine Gun Kelly, Nathaniel Rateliff to Play 'SNL' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Audacity of 'Dreams': Biden’s Inauguration Week and the Triumph of American Musical Weirdness
Home TV TV News

Phoebe Bridgers, Machine Gun Kelly, Nathaniel Rateliff Set as ‘SNL’ Musical Guests

John Krasinski, Dan Levy and Regina King set to host when Season 46 resumes

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
phoebe bridgers mgk nathaniel rateliff

Frank Ockenfels; Interscope; Danny Clinch*

Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers and Nathaniel Rateliff will perform on Saturday Night Live when the show returns later this month.

Machine Gun Kelly will be the musical guest on the first episode back, January 30th, with host John Krasinski. Bridgers will perform on February 6th with host Dan Levy, and Rateliff will play February 13th with host Regina King. All three musical guests and hosts will be making their SNL debuts.

 

Last September, Machine Gun Kelly released his most recent album, Tickets to My Downfall, which found the musician, best known as a rapper, fully embracing pop punk. Bridgers, meanwhile, earned wide acclaim for her 2020 record, Punisher, which helped her pick up four Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist. Back in February 2020, Rateliff released his first solo album since 2013, And It’s Still Alright, while more recently he penned the single, “Redemption,” for the upcoming Justin Timberlake-starring drama, Palmer.

Saturday Night Live has two additional episodes scheduled for February 20th and 27th, though hosts and musical guests have yet to be announced.

In This Article: Machine Gun Kelly, Nathaniel Rateliff, Phoebe Bridgers, Saturday Night Live

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.