M. Night Shyamalan Introduces Babysitter With a Twist in ‘Servant’ Trailer

This may be the first work by M. Night Shyamalan where knowing the twist makes it all the more creepy. On Wednesday, AppleTV+ released the trailer for the director’s new original series, Servant, premiering November 28th on the streaming platform.

According to a press release, the half-hour psychological thriller series will follow an affluent Philadelphia couple who hires a babysitter to care for their infant. The twist? The “infant” is a doll, modeled after their child who tragically and mysteriously passed away. Somehow, the uncanny-valley baby doll is the least scary part of this trailer, which hints at the babysitter’s sinister motives. The high production value and beautiful interior shots of the couple’s brownstone only make it creepier!

Shyamalan is credited as the director and executive producer of Servant, which is created, written and executive produced by Tony Basgallop. The series stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint.