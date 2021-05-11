‘Lupin Part 2’ Trailer: Assane Thinks Up a New Plan for Revenge

Netflix has released the trailer for Part 2 of Lupin, the French thriller series that has become a runaway hit for the streaming platform. The remaining five episodes of the series drop June 11th.

With Assane Diop’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini in shambles, and his son kidnapped, the wanted thief must now think up a new plan to expose Hubert’s crimes, while Hubert tries to lure Assane back into his trap with a symphony performance hosted by his foundation. Plus the trailer hints at many more high-speed car chases and hunts through the Paris catacombs to come.

“It’s the right show at the right time with the right guy,” director Louis Leterrier, who helmed the series’ first three episodes, told Rolling Stone in a profile of the show last month. “It just felt like a true escapist story in a time that needed an escape.”

Lupin stars Omar Sy, Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, and Soufiane Guerrab. The series is created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan, with Part 2 directed by Ludovic Bernard (episodes 6 and 7) and Hugo Gélin (episodes 8, 9, and 10). Lupin is produced by Isabelle Degeorges and Nathan Franck for Gaumont Télèvision.