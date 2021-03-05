‘Lupin’ Part 2 Trailer Is More ‘Taken’ Than Thievery

Two months after Netflix’s acclaimed Lupin — a modern-day retelling of the famed master thief of literature — ended on a cliffhanger, the streaming service has shared the first teaser for the second half of the French series’ first season.

Without spoiling the first half, the trailer for the second installment picks up where that aforementioned cliffhanger left off, with Assane (played by Omar Sy) thrust into a role that’s more Taken than thievery as he seeks final vengeance for a decades-old injustice.

Fans of Lupin will have to wait a few more months for Part 2 to arrive: While there’s no exact streaming date, Netflix says the next five episodes will premiere this summer, giving new viewers time to catch up on the series that’s reportedly been watched by over 70 million people worldwide.

While the trailer is dubbed in English, as Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall noted in his four-star review of the series, it’s essential that Lupin is streamed in its native language. “While some international shows available to stream in America work roughly as well in dubbed form, Sy’s vocal performance is dramatically stronger and more varied than his English-language counterpart,” Sepinwall wrote. “The subtitled version is absolutely the way to go, at least when Assane is onscreen.”