Luke Perry Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Actor Luke Perry was hospitalized after suffering a stroke Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A representative for the actor said that he “is currently under observation at the hospital.” Exact details about his condition remain unknown.

TMZ first reported the news, saying paramedics responded a call from Perry’s home Wednesday morning. At the time, officials would not confirm that the person was Perry, though they did say one person was transported to the hospital.

One of Perry’s old Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars, Ian Ziering, expressed his support for the actor on Instagram, sharing a picture of the two alongside the caption, “No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery.”

Perry has been involved in a variety of projects over the past few years, including films like Race to Win, It’s Gawd! and The Griddle House. He currently stars as Archie’s dad on the CW’s adaptation of the Archie comic books, Riverdale, while he’s also set to appear in Quentin Tarantino’s next film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Perry’s stroke coincidentally occurred the same day that some of his old Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars announced that they would be participating in a self-aware reboot of the hit Nineties drama. The show is set to air this summer on FOX and will feature Ziering, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. While Perry was not included in the core cast, in a recent interview with Access Live, Spelling hinted that Perry might be able to make an appearance on the reboot if his Riverdale schedule allowed it.