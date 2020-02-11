 Why Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce Weren't in Oscars 'In Memoriam' Tribute - Rolling Stone
Academy Reveals Why Luke Perry Was Excluded From Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute

Disney actor Cameron Boyce was also not included on the telecast

The Academy has explained why Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce weren't featured in the In Memoriam tribute during the Oscars telecast on Sunday.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock; Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spoke about why actors Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce were absent from the 2020 Oscars‘ In Memoriam tribute in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday.

“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment,” the statement read. “An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time. All the submissions are included on Oscar.com.”

The Academy includes an In Memoriam segment on the Oscars telecast every year, paying tribute to film and television stars, directors, producers, writers, cinematographers, artists, designers and other notable Hollywood figures who have passed away that year. This past Sunday, at the 2020 Oscars, Billie Eilish performed the Beatles’ “Yesterday” over a slideshow of Kobe Bryant, Agnes Varda, Kirk Douglas and others.

Following the telecast, there were concerns that Perry, star of Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210, had been excluded from the tribute, as well as Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce. 90210 alum Tori Spelling and Boyce’s Jessie costar Skai Jackson both expressed their disappointment over the exclusion on Twitter.

Boyce passed away last July at only 20 years old from complications due to epilepsy. Perry lost his life last March from suffering a stroke at age 52.

The full tribute gallery, containing 164 slides and including Perry and Boyce, is currently featured on the Academy’s website.

