‘Lovecraft Country’: Racism and Monsters Haunt Deep South in New Trailer

A man encounters racism and strange creatures while unlocking the mystery of “a secret legacy” in the second trailer for Lovecraft Country, HBO’s upcoming horror drama series.

Soundtracked by 070 Shake’s “The Pines,” the latest teaser — like its preceding first look — is permeated with the dread that was the hallmark of H.P. Lovecraft’s weird fiction. However, instead of Elders Gods and Cthulhu, the real monsters are the humans the protagonists encounter on their journey through the Jim Crow-era Deep South.

“Based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff of the same name, the series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across Fifties Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams),” HBO said in a synopsis. “This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

Lovecraft Country, led by Misha Green and produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, premieres on HBO in August.

