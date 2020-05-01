‘Lovecraft Country’: See First Trailer for Jordan Peele-Produced HBO Horror Series

HBO has shared the first trailer for an upcoming series based on the horror novel Lovecraft Country, produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams.

The clip sets up the series’ unusual premise: A son goes looking for his father in Jim Crow-era America, haunted both by racism and the horrifying creatures found in the eerie fiction of author H.P. Lovecraft.

“The series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams),” HBO said in its synopsis for the series, which premieres in August. “This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

Lovecraft Country, an adaptation of Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel, is the latest project for Peele, who is also balancing his work on The Twilight Zone revival, the Amazon series Hunters and his producer role on the Candyman reboot.