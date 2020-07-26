‘Lovecraft Country’: HBO Shares Tense Sneak Peek at Upcoming Series

HBO shared a sneak peek at its upcoming series Lovecraft Country during their virtual Comic-Con showcase Saturday.

In the tense three-minute scene, the series’ lead characters — Jonathan Majors’ Atticus, Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Letitia and Michael K. Williams’ Montrose — use moonlight find a secret passageway that leads from an empty museum to an underground catacomb.

“Beware all ye who tread the path,” an inscription warns, “Ever the tide shall rise.”

Following a pair of teasers for the show, HBO also revealed the first official trailer for Lovecraft Country, which premieres August 16th. As the title suggests, the world in the series is populated by the “Older Gods” concocted by H.P. Lovecraft, with a “Cthulhi” is briefly seen in the preview:

“Based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff of the same name, the series follows Atticus Freeman as he joins up with his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across Fifties Jim Crow America in search of his missing father,” HBO said in a synopsis of the Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams-produced series. “This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”