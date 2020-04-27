‘Love, Victor’ Sets New Coming Out Story in the ‘Love, Simon’ Universe: Watch the Trailer

Hulu has released the first look at its upcoming 10-episode series Love, Victor, a queer dramedy set in the world of the successful 2018 coming-out film Love, Simon. The show premieres June 19th on the streaming platform.

The series’ eponymous Victor is a new student at Creekwood High School who is slowly coming to terms with his sexuality all while adjusting to life in a new city and dealing with family challenges. The trailer shows a scene of Victor interviewing for a job at the school’s coffee stand and falling head-over-heels for one very attractive barista, before awkwardly fumbling at the espresso machine.

Love, Victor was created by Love, Simon screenwriters Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, and stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding.

Nick Robinson, who starred as Simon in the original film, produces and narrates the series, and will make an appearance as Simon in a sort of mentor role to Victor. The series was originally slated to air on Disney+, but in February it was announced that Love, Victor would be moved over to the Disney-owned Hulu platform, the second series to do so after High Fidelity.